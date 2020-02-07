WEATHER forecasters are warning of a possible risk of injuries and danger to life from flying debris in York when Storm Ciara arrives this weekend.
The Met Office's yellow warning says the storm will bring very strong winds and potentially some disruption to travel throughout Sunday.
It says: "Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible..Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen."
The warning also states there is a risk of injuries and danger to life on the Yorkshire coast from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, and some roads and bridges may close.
"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage," it adds.
