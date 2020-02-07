A CONVENIENCE store in York is set to undergo a £560,000 revamp.

The Co-op shop, on Beagle Ridge Drive, in Foxwood, will close on February 14 and reopen on February 20 following the refurbishment.

The new-look store, which runs on 100 per cent renewable electricity, will boast self-service tills, an improved in-store bakery, Costa Coffee point, National Lottery and PayPoint services, alongside a focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, food-to-go, wines, essentials and Co-op’s new exclusive plant-based range, GRO.

It will also bring a funding boost for local good causes through the Co-op’s membership scheme. Members receive a five per cent reward when they swipe their card when buying own-branded products, and the Co-op donates a further one per cent to local good causes.

Students holding a TOTUM card will also be eligible for a 10 per cent discount to support them during their studies.

Michael Calvert, Co-op area manager, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make such a significant investment in our Foxwood store which will help us to better serve the needs of the local community.

“It will have a great new look and range and the team is looking forward to welcoming customers back into the store.

“We also want customers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op, and that the Co-op gives back to its members and the community. Our members help us to make a difference locally, raising money for local causes simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us.“

More information about the benefits of Co-op membership is available by visiting https://www.coop.co.uk/membership