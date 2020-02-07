THIEVES stole a BMW car and a large amount of jewellery after breaking into a house in the Wigginton area in broad daylight.
The burglary happened on the afternoon of January 30.
North Yorkshire Police said the homeowner's white BMW M3 was taken, along with jewellery, including a Fortis watch, Seksy watch and gold wedding ring.
Burglars broke into the house between 1.45pm and 3.25pm by smashing the patio door, the force added.
It said the owner’s son returned home to find the house in a state of disarray with the contents of cupboards and drawers strewn around after clearly being searched for valuables.
The force is now appealing for help to finds the items of jewellery.
Officers are asking anyone who might have information which could assist with the investigation to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12200017080.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
