RAILWAY modelling enthusiasts are planning an exhibition of layouts to entertain the York public, all while raising money for charity.
Plans are underway for the ninth annual show being mounted by the Ebor Group of Railway Modellers on February 22 and 23 at Holy Trinity Church Hall, Heworth.
Exhibition manager, Tony Walmsley, said members were looking forward to showing off a wide range of displays over the two days of the show.
He added: "Visitors will see the results of a wide range of people’s interests and skills in modelling railways – they will see models from different eras and in a variety of sizes."
The exhibition will be opened by the Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Janet Looker.
Local traders including sponsors, Monk Bar Model Shop, will run stalls at the show.
Admission to the event is priced £4 for adults and £1 for children. It will be open from 10am to 5pm on the Saturday and 10am to 4pm on the Sunday.
The exhibition will raise money for York Against Cancer’s work in local cancer care, research and education.