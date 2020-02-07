SPARK York will only have its lease extended for another two years if its directors deal with issues around noise and if cladding is installed by the end of March.

A number of neighbours have complained about noise from DJ sets and music speakers at the Piccadilly venue - according to a City of York council report.

Spark's existing lease is due to expire in June - but if a senior councillor approves the plans, the site could stay until March 2022. After that date, the land will be needed for the council's Castle Gateway development scheme.

But the venue will need to get fresh planning permission.

And the directors will be asked to pay a yearly rent of £13,333 - payable monthly in advance - plus 30% of the site's profits will be have to be paid to the council.

It praises Spark, saying: "It has provided space for a considerable number of start-up businesses in York and a number of these have been very successful and outgrown their space in York, resulting in them expanding to take space on a permanent basis within the city centre. This has included the occupation of space within the council’s commercial property portfolio."

It adds Spark has helped 40 start-ups - adding £500,00 to the economy.

The report says that in the past 18 months, Spark has helped 12 businesses move into permanent shops or cafes - with 85% taking premises in the city centre.

It says each business has taken on an average of three staff - bringing about 60 jobs to the local economy.

And Spark has now achieved a turnover of nearly £3m.

But the directors say uncertainty over whether the venue will stay open longer than June has led to a reduced demand for the units and concern among existing businesses.

The report says: "The scheme has been well let throughout the operation of the facility and has attracted foot fall to the site.

"They have advised that throughout their operation, demand for the units has been strong and that since the possibility of Spark being granted a further lease has been publicised, they have been contacted by operators expressing an interest in taking on space within the vacant units."

Spark made a loss in their first year, according to the documents, because of start-up costs and the repayment of loans - so the council received no share of profits.

But the venue is expected to make a small loss in the second year and then a profit in the following year after loans are repaid.

The council was initially expected to spend £40,000 on providing infrastructure and services to the site - but spent slightly less at £38,680.

Spark will be responsible for clearing the site at the end of the lease period.

Cllr Nigel Ayre, executive member for performance, said: “Spark’s original lease was granted because we wanted to explore new ways to regenerate Castle Gateway and support the type of independent business that bring a unique character to York.

“The recommendation reflects the fact that Spark has delivered on much of that promise, but that ongoing issues around noise and cladding are unacceptable and have to be resolved once and for all.

“The report’s recommendations set clear deadlines and standards for Spark’s owners. Only if they are met could we consider allowing Spark to continue to provide a platform for York’s entrepreneurs to create jobs and business for local supply chains while breathing new life into a derelict patch of the city.”