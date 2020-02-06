TWO nurses were among the first on the scene to check on the bus driver and his passengers after a double decker bus lost its roof under a low level bridge.

Megan Concannon and Janey Kemp who are both surgical nurses on ward 14 at York Hospital stopped their car and quickly followed another bystander to lend their support.

Megan who lives in Clifton said: "The bus driver went through the bridge. There's not much you can say. The top of the roof came off. We came round the corner and the roof had hit the road. A guy in a car had stopped. He got out and ran over. We pulled up and ran up to make sure everyone was ok."

She said there were two passengers on the bus along with the driver, including a woman on the bottom deck and a middle-aged man on the top deck.

"The bus driver had only just swapped buses," she said. "The guy on the top of the bus had got off and walked towards the station. He looked ok but, in our eyes, we thought he could be in clinical shock."

She said the car driver who had stopped to help ran along Leeman Road to find the male passenger and check that he was ok while she and Janey stayed with the woman and bus driver.

"No one was injured. That was what we were worried about."

The driver was unharmed but "in shock", said Megan. "You would be!

"There was lots of glass. If you didn't look at the top of the bus, everything looked fine.

"No one was injured. The lady rang the police. We spoke to the police officers. Everyone else was taking videos and the bus driver was waiting for his boss. We didn't him to feel alone. We got him some coffee and a brownie. He didn't want anything but we wanted to get him something. The bus driver was the nicest man ever. He didn't mean any harm."

A spokeswoman for the Ambulance Service said that the driver was checked over at the scene, but it was not believed to be necessary for him to be taken to hospital.