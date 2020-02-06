A CHINESE student was taken from her York home by paramedics in hazmat suits after she feared she had coronavirus because of a 'spluttery cough.'

A housemate of the woman, who is in her 20s and lives in the Hull Road area, has spoken out after tests showed she did not have the disease.

Photos and a video sent to The Press yesterday showed paramedics in protective gear visiting the house.

The tenant, who did not want to be named, said: "She went to Hull to be checked out but the tests all came back negative. She's back at the house and is absolutely fine.

"She had a spluttery cough and was worried that she might have the virus, so called 111.

"Not long after that the ambulance came and she was taken away.

"The rest of us in the house then quarantined ourselves just in case anyone had picked the virus up from her.

"We were obviously all really concerned because clearly it's a very serious thing, it's all over the news constantly.

"I didn't go to work yesterday (Weds) just in case I had picked it up."

She added: "I think it's great that she took it upon herself to contact the authorities, she didn't want anyone else to suffer from the same thing.

"Luckily it was a false alarm and everyone is fine."

The woman said the house contained six people, a mixture of students and professionals.