A DOUBLE decker bus has hit a low level bridge in York city centre ripping the roof clean off.

Emergency services have been called out to the rail bridge on Leeman Road after a double decker bus has driven into it.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We can confirm that a bus has gone into bridge on Leeman Road in York.

"There were passengers on the bus, but it doesn't look like there have been any injuries at this stage."

So a bus drove under the railway bridge next to my house, and lost its entire roof...thankfully no one seemed to be hurt. #LeemanRoad @yorkpress @theyorkmix pic.twitter.com/rdrq9P281v — Miranda Schmeiderer (@ohheymirandafay) February 6, 2020

A spokeswoman for Network Rail said at 4.50pm that trains on the East Coast Mainline and other routes were prevented from using the bridge temporarily but had subsequently resumed after safety checks, albeit with residual delays.

The bus is believed to be run by Reliance Motor Services based at Sutton on the Forest. A member of staff at the firm declined to comment.

The bus after the crash Picture: Nathan Gilchrist