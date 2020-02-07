A PIONEERING new project to improve support for people’s mental health and wellbeing in York is being launched today.

The ‘Mental Health and Wellbeing: Northern Quarter Project’ begins at the York Mental Health Partnership at a conference hosted at York St John University.

It will include a programme of work focused on eight council wards in northern York with an existing wealth of community assets, including New Earswick Folk Hall and York St John University Mental Health Clinic.

A spokesperson said it followed a community-based approach influenced by Trieste in Italy-recognised by the World Health Organisation- which showed that connecting people with opportunities already existing could help maintain or improve their mental health and wellbeing.

"The programme is starting in the north of York because of an existing wealth of community assets running from Haxby, south through New Earswick, and into the city centre," they said.

"These include the Folk Hall, the new Foss Park Hospital, 30 Clarence Street, York St John University Mental Health Clinic and York Explore. The area is well served too by a number of community connector roles such as Local Area Coordinators and Ways to Wellbeing Workers."

They said today's event will bring together over 100 people who live and/or work in the northern quarter of the city to share their knowledge of what exists in their communities to support people’s mental health and wellbeing, and to help make new connections between people, organisations and groups.

Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for health and wellbeing at City of York Council, said: “York has pioneered better mental health care for centuries and, in the spirit of co-production which is central to our partnership, we want everyone to help us develop this community approach.

“This latest innovation builds on international learning and good practice, as we develop with partners and residents new ways to support patients effectively, safely and without stigma.

“Working with local people and communities is recognised as being the best medicine, and this inspiring project aims to be able to better connect people to each other and others in the area.”

Tim Madgwick, chair of the York Mental Health Partnership, said: “Evidence tells us, and people who use mental health services tell us, that people recover best when they feel valued, connected to, and supported by, their local community.

“Individuals and organisations with a passion for supporting mental health and wellbeing are encouraged to get involved in the discussions and we will do everything we can to ensure that we connect individuals and organisations.

“We want to build on some of the unique strengths and partnerships that already exist in York but develop a response around individual need that is recognised as providing an outstanding service.”