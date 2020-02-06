ONE lucky York resident is set to receive a whole host of prizes later today after winning a competition on a national radio station.
Radio X DJ, Chris Moyles, is travelling up from the station's studios in London to hand over a number of prizes to one lucky winner.
The prizes include a Mini Cooper, which Moyles is driving up himself, a TV, an Xbox, an iPhone 11, a GoPro and an iPad.
This is part of Radio X's Prize Dump on Your Doorstep competition, which gives listeners a chance to win a number of prizes.
The radio Dj is expected to reach York this evening.