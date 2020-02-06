A PERSON from the Hull Road area of York who was taken away by paramedics in hazmat suits on Tuesday night has tested NEGATIVE for coronavirus.

Sharon Stoltz, Director for Public Health at City of York Council, said today (Thursday): "Following today’s announcement from the Chief Medical Officer I can confirm that there are three positive cases of coronavirus in the UK, including the two cases already reported who were taken ill in York.

"The test on the person from the Hull Road area in York recently reported in the media has been confirmed as negative for the virus.

"It is important to remember that the early symptoms of coronavirus are similar to those for winter flu or the common cold.

"I fully expect that the majority of tests completed will continue to be confirmed as negative.

"It is sensible to take precautions to protect NHS staff when responding to possible cases of the virus which is why you will have seen examples of paramedics wearing protective clothing.

"The risk to residents and visitors in York remains low and the city is still a safe place to live and work in and visit."

There are simple steps you can take to protect yourself, your family, friends and work colleagues from coronavirus:

• Wash your hands regularly with soap and water. If soap and water are not available use an alcohol-based hand rub available to buy in most supermarkets and community pharmacies

• ‘Catch it, Bin it, Kill it’. Catch coughs and sneezes in a tissue ensuring the nose and mouth are fully covered to prevent any spray escaping. Dispose of the tissue as soon as possible in the bin and wash your hands or use alcohol-based hand rub to kill any germs

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick

• Clean and disinfectant frequently touched objects and surfaces in the home and work environment

Ms Stoltz added: "If you are worried about your symptoms please call NHS 111. Do not go directly to your GP or A&E. Further information can be found at www.gov.uk/coronavirus

"The council is continuing to work closely with our partners."