YORK Hospital will be lit up red tonight at the request of one of its midwives, whose son underwent lifesaving heart surgery at a Leeds hospital when he was three.

The hospital will be supporting Wear Red Day in support of the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund, which supports the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit.

York midwife Laura Mitchell had a normal pregnancy but eight weeks after her baby son Maxwell was born, a check in York revealed that he had a heart murmur.

He was referred to Dr Fiona Wilcoxson at the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit, where it was found he had an ‘Atrial Septal Defect,’ a congenital condition associated with abnormal blood flow between the left atrium and the right atrium.

Further problems arose when he was two and he eventually underwent a four-hour open heart operation when he was three, and he’s never looked back, said Laura, of Goole.

She said he was now six and doing really well, and was going back to Leeds today - ironically on Wear Red Day - for a three-year check-up. She said she and her husband Karl had had another son, three-year-old Thomas, who was fit and healthy.

She said she had suggested York Hospital could show its support for Wear Red Day by illuminating it in red light this evening and management were happy to agree.

Sharon Milner, chief executive of the fund, said Wear Red Day was now in its 7th year and had raised more than £250,000 towards life-saving medical equipment, ward facilities and also vital research.

“In the name of past, present and future heart patients - many of whom are from York, we encourage local schools, businesses and individuals to turn red and support the exceptional specialist care offered by the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit,” she said.

A spokesman said that other places in the York area which were supporting Wear Red Day included Little Green Rascals Nursery, the Coach House pub in Marton-Cum -Grafton, Trustmarque Solutions at Sand Hutton and United Kingdom Security Vetting at Imphal Barracks in Fulford Road.

He said the fund was founded in 1988, since when it had awarded more than £7 million in grants to the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit, patients and families, as well as funding research.

Wear Red Day had begun in 2013 and it had since become a hugely important annual event, he added.