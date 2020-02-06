SELBY District Council is changing the way it collects recycling - with each home receiving new bins.
Every home in the area will receive two new wheelie bins, one blue and one brown.
The blue one will be for glass, can and plastic collection and the brown for paper and cardboard.
The new bins will be larger, allowing residents to recycle more.
Leader of the council, Cllr Mark Crane, said: “The new wheelie bin system will allow us to collect high quality material and will be easier for householders to use.
“Moving to wheelie bins will give nearly 50 per cent more room to recycle and we hope that our residents will embrace the opportunity to boost their recycling.”
The changes have been made in response to feedback from residents. In total, 80,000 new bins will be delivered to 40,000 homes. The new collections will begin between the end of March and early April.