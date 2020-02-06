A THIRD person in the UK has tested positive for coronavirus, England's Chief Medical Officer has said.

Professor Chris Whitty said the person, who did not contract the virus in the UK, is currently being transferred to one of the UK's four infectious diseases centres for treatment.

Two other patients are still being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious diseases centre in Newcastle upon Tyne, having fallen ill with the virus in York.

It has not yet been revealed where the third coronavirus patient was located.

In a statement, Prof Whitty said: "A further patient has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to three.

"The individual did not acquire this in the UK.

"The patient is being transferred to a specialist NHS centre, and we are using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus.

"The NHS is well prepared to manage these cases and we are now working quickly to identify any contacts the patient has had."

Today the Press reported how a paramedic in a hazmat suit took a patient away from a York house on Tuesday evening.

There is no suggestion the person taken away on Tuesday is the new positive case.

