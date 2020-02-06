LACK of police resources meant two cannabis dealers had to wait two and a half years to learn their fate, York Crown Court heard.

Simon Andrew Blakemore, 32, and Gareth Sean Harley, 28, were arrested during a police raid on their home in September 2017.

But their first court appearance was not until January this year.

“It is a quite extraordinary delay,” said the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris.

“It is a matter of (police) under resourcing.

“But what are the courts to do when years have gone by between offence and sentence?”

Neither defendant had committed a crime since and both had been working hard.

“To send you away immediately would be an affront to justice, in my view,” he told them.

Blakemore and Harley both admitted possessing skunk cannabis with intent to supply it to others and possessing heroin for their own use.

They were each given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition they do 150 hours' unpaid work.

Rob Galley, prosecuting, said Harley was living temporarily at Blakemore's house in Melton Avenue in Rawcliffe when drugs police raided it in September 11, 2017.

Both men were at home and Blakemore grabbed a rucksack telling the police: "You are not having that."

But officers seized it and inside it found 11.6g of heroin mixed with tobacco.

In the house in total, officers found £380 in cash and bags of cannabis worth together between £2,000 and £2,309 on the streets.

They seized a mobile phone used to advertise the men's wares by sending out details about a delivery to multiple phone numbers.

It had more than 60 messages in total relating to drug dealing.

There were also items used for cannabis dealing and both men's fingerprints on them.

Nicoleta Alistari, for Blakemore, and Victoria Smith-Swain, for Harley, did not give any mitigation after the judge said their clients would keep their liberty.

"I don't think I have any alternative," he said.