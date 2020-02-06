A PUBLIC lecture will be held in York to discuss super computers, how to build them and how they can be used.
The next Yorkshire Philosophical Society public lecture will be held in the Tempest Anderson Hall at the Yorkshire Museum.
It will run from 7.30pm on February 11.
Professor Matt Probert, of the University of York, will be describing how to build your own supercomputer and the various ways which it can be used.
The talk will be illustrated with examples of current research on some of the largest supercomputers in the world today.
The lecture will also discuss the importance of super computers in both modern day life and science, and how they are recognised to compliment traditional theory and experiments.
The society welcomes everyone to join the lecture.
Admission is free and booking in advance is not required. Donations can be made on the door.
The Yorkshire Philosophical Society, with the support of York Museums Trust, and IET North Yorkshire, presents an annual series of public lectures from September to June on scientific, archaeological, social and historical themes.