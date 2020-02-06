To celebrate the 50th anniversary of an annual charity raceday, York Racecourse are giving people the opportunity to take to the skies.

This year marks a major milestone for York Racecourse and their charity partner Macmillan Cancer Support, as their charity raceday reaches 50 years in June.

To celebrate this, York Racecourse is leaving the Knavesmire and taking to the skies.

Macmillan and York Racecourse are offering people the opportunity to sign up to the 'Jump of Their Lives'.

This will involve a tandem skydive, to support their ambition of raising £1 million in 2020 for people affected by cancer.

The racecourse has three staff members signed up to take to the skies. This includes Anthea Morshead, a racing manager, who has worked at the racecourse for over 10 years.

Anthea said: "I’ve worked on Macmillan’s charity race day for years and I’ve been inspired by the fantastic fundraising efforts of the jockeys, the racecourse and racegoers on the day over the years.

"I wanted to do my bit to help us reach that £1 million target to help people affected by cancer.

"I took part in a tandem skydive over 20 years ago, so it’ll be interesting to see if I’ve still got the nerve."

Places are still available to join Anthea and the other jumpers in the sky. Each jumper must commit to raising a minimum of £1,500 for Macmillan.

Those that choose to take part in 'Jump of Their Lives' will also receive a VIP invitation from York Racecourse, to join them and 25,000 racegoers at the Macmillan Charity Raceday’s 50th anniversary in person on Saturday June 13.

The opportunity is open to anyone over the age of 18 and further terms and conditions can be found on the York Racecourse website.

The skydive will take place at Bridlington on Saturday June 6. The deadline for applications is Friday February 14.

Further information can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/2ulqqWe