A YOUNG man, who was set to get married, has made a plea for donations to fund life-changing treatment after wedding cancellations due to his Lyme disease diagnosis.

Levi Kemp, 22, and his fiancée, Jayne Sylvester, also 22, had to postpone their wedding date due to the groom-to-be's diagnosis in summer last year.

After growing up with his family in Mexico, Levi moved to York in 2015 to study at York College.

Levi began to suffer from the symptoms of the disease in 2017, but was not diagnosed until almost two and a half years later.

He said: "All of a sudden in 2017 I started to notice memory lapses. I noticed I had very poor recovery from any physical exertion, started to experience intense anxiety attacks for the first time ever and had difficulty stringing sentences together."

Before the symptoms began, Levi led what he described as a "very active lifestyle."

He added: "I would lift weights with my Dad every morning at 5am before school, then have football practice, and then surf for hours after.

"I would spend the weekends building houses for the those in poverty and need."

However, since his diagnosis life has become a struggle for Levi.

He suffers from high-levels of fatigue and exhaustion, even after many hours of sleep. He also struggles with muscle and joint pain, aches and stiffness frequently.

As well as this, the intense anxiety attacks and cognitive effects also make life hard for Levi.

Levi said: "A big difficulty I've experienced and hear is common in Lyme patients, is how people commonly comment how they look the same on the outside and so how can they be sick.

"Though probably well intentioned, it can be extremely disheartening and hurtful to hear when you’re battling so much."

Levi is currently living in rent-free accommodation in the city centre, provided by the church which he volunteers at, the Calvary Chapel in Barbican Road. He has a part-time job in Robinson's cafe but struggles to work due to the symptoms of the disease.

He has been trying herbal medication, but has not felt any improvements.

He is aiming to raise funds to travel for treatment to cure the Lyme disease. However, he would need to travel to either the USA or Cyprus to receive the relevant treatment.

Levi has set up a GoFundMe page, which can be accessed at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/levi039s-lymes-disease-treatment

He went on to say: "I hope by being open about how incapacitating this disease is, it will encourage others suffering to speak up, and encourage more research into potential cures."