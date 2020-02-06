AN AUTHOR, who is set to visit York Literature Festival this year, has won a prestigious award.

Milly Johnson has won the Romantic Novelists’ Association 2020 Outstanding Achievement Award for her “extraordinary contribution,” to the genre.

The author, who had a series of previous jobs including writing greetings cards, turned to fiction after ending an “increasingly violent and abusive,” marriage.

Milly has now written 17 novels, with millions of copies of her books sold across the world.

Her novella ‘The Little Dreams of Lara Cliffe’ will be published on February 20 and a new novel ‘My One True North’ comes out in hardback on March 5.

The York Literature Festival will be held across various venues in the city, including York Theatre Royal, York St John University and York Art Gallery.

A range of events will take place over the course of the festival such as talks, lectures, panels, debates, performances, storytelling pieces and workshops.

The festival will be held from March 19 - 28.

Milly Johnson will appear at York Explore Library and Archive at 6.30pm on Wednesday, March 25.

For further information, visit: https://bit.ly/373KHwA