AN OPERA House in York has been working to raise a large sum for the York Teaching Hospitals charity.

Grand Opera House has managed to raise a total of £8,765.17 for the charity.

Theatre manager, Clare O’Connor, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have contributed to numerous departments in the hospital in conjunction with the wonderful York Teaching Hospital Charity.

“Without the very generous donations of our audience members, and the time kindly given by volunteers for collections, we would not have achieved such great a figure.

“We look forward to more successful fundraising.”

The money raised will go towards helping fund the extras to improve healthcare facilities above and beyond the NHS making patients feel better.

Joe Fenton, community fundraiser at York Teaching Hospital Charity, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Grand Opera House and to everyone who generously donated at the bucket collections held across 2019.

“The incredible amount that has been raised is truly inspiring and will go a long way in improving the staff and patient experience across our hospitals.”

The money will also be used benefit a number of wards, including Children’s, Dementia, Renal Unit and the Maternity Bereavement Suite.