STUDENTS at York College are celebrating getting offers to study at either Oxford or Cambridge University this year.

This year five college students have secured Oxbridge offers: Annie Brown, formerly of Millthorpe School, to study natural sciences at Pembroke College, Cambridge, Emily Kelly, formerly of Boroughbridge High, to study modern and medieval languages at King’s College, Cambridge, Keturah Sergeant, formerly of Abbey Grange CE Academy, to study classical archaeology and ancient history at Balliol College, Oxford, Leah Oates (formerly of Outwood Academy Easingwold) to study modern languages at St Edmund Hall, Oxford and Eloise Peniston, formerly of Wetherby High, has an unconditional offer to study English literature at Somerville College, Oxford.