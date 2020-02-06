STUDENTS at York College are celebrating getting offers to study at either Oxford or Cambridge University this year.
This year five college students have secured Oxbridge offers: Annie Brown, formerly of Millthorpe School, to study natural sciences at Pembroke College, Cambridge, Emily Kelly, formerly of Boroughbridge High, to study modern and medieval languages at King’s College, Cambridge, Keturah Sergeant, formerly of Abbey Grange CE Academy, to study classical archaeology and ancient history at Balliol College, Oxford, Leah Oates (formerly of Outwood Academy Easingwold) to study modern languages at St Edmund Hall, Oxford and Eloise Peniston, formerly of Wetherby High, has an unconditional offer to study English literature at Somerville College, Oxford.
Vice Principal Glyn Jones said: “It’s wonderful news that we have five students who have been successful with their Oxbridge applications, and in the case of Eloise she is now able take up her unconditional offer for Oxford. The junior university ethos within the A-level faculty at York College enables our students to prepare for university life and the pressures of high-level study. We will continue to work with them and support them, as we do all our A-level students, in the lead up to the final A-level examinations in the summer.”
Annie, who is studying A-level physics, chemistry, maths and further maths at college, said: “I have received help with my personal statement, extra revision classes for the Cambridge admissions test and a really useful practice interview. My tutors have always helped me to push myself and get the most out of my courses.”
As the region’s largest A-level provider, York College had a 100% per cent A-level pass rate last year, with more than half of students attaining high grades (A*- B).
