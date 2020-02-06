A glass exhibition in York will look to celebrate nature while also remembering the past.

The Contemporary Glass Society (CGS) Life Forms event, will make visitors contemplate climate change and the extinction of species.

It will run from May 2 to July 12 at Pyramid Gallery.

The exhibition will feature the work of 33 selected CGS members.

It also marks the 200th anniversary of the launch of the ship ‘The Beagle’ that took Charles Darwin on his two year voyage to the Galapagos Islands.

There will also be a ‘Life Forms’ show which includes a great variety of interpretations of the theme, in various forms.

The exhibition will be open every day between 10am and 5pm, and Sundays between 12.30 and 4.30pm

Pyramid Gallery have a long standing reputation for showing and representing contemporary glass artists in York, which goes back to 1982, and has been working with the CGS since 2008. Gallery owner and manager, Terry Brett, was part of the selection panel.