How lucky is York to have more film accessibility, in addition to City Screen York and Vue, with the new Cineworld cinema complex at the York Community Stadium which has the stunning IMAX.

With the Oscars this Sunday I wanted to see the hot favourite, 1917, on the IMAX screen. What a superb set-up this is. The IMAX theatre is huge and from the start you feel immersed in the experience in real time as the camera continues as if in a continuous shot. The cinematography by Roger Deakin is outstanding: I was in the business but even I can’t work out how they did it. The sound is crystal clear, adding to the raw reality.