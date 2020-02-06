How lucky is York to have more film accessibility, in addition to City Screen York and Vue, with the new Cineworld cinema complex at the York Community Stadium which has the stunning IMAX.
With the Oscars this Sunday I wanted to see the hot favourite, 1917, on the IMAX screen. What a superb set-up this is. The IMAX theatre is huge and from the start you feel immersed in the experience in real time as the camera continues as if in a continuous shot. The cinematography by Roger Deakin is outstanding: I was in the business but even I can’t work out how they did it. The sound is crystal clear, adding to the raw reality.
1917 does not disappoint. It’s a wonderful true story of the director Sam Mendes’s grandfather delivering life-saving orders from a general.
I have made several documentaries on the First World War for the BBC and, indeed, had the privilege of making a poignant visit to The Somme with surviving veterans in 1974. This film brings it to life.
1917 should pick up many Oscars this weekend, but try and see it locally on IMAX - it’s not cheap but worth every penny.
Keith Massey,
Ambassador, Guild of Television Camera Professionals,
Bishopthorpe, York