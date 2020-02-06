York needs an up-to-date passenger transport system.

The city should buy an electric tram system connecting Park&Ride with the centre of town and schools, hospitals, elderly people’s homes, the university and so on.

Let’s not build new car parks in the centre of town. Instead, we should make it cheap and easy to leave the car at home.

It’s 2020: time for the North to ignore petty financial considerations and buy what it wants. Think Crossrail.

Tom Clayton,

William Court,

Bluebridge Lane, York