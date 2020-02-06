A STONEMASONRY business that produces bespoke kitchen worktops has collapsed into administration with the loss of more than 200 jobs.

J Rotherham Masonry Ltd, in East Yorkshire, has called in administrators.

Administrator KPMG said cash flow problems meant the fourth generation company which makes worktops for kitchens and custom-built fireplaces was "unable to meet its financial obligations".

KPMG officials now hope to find a buyer for J Rotherham Masonry Ltd which was established in 1927.

A total of 205 employees have been made redundant across its head office at Holme-on-Spalding Moor and manufacturing facility at Market Weighton.

The administrators have retained 25 back office and production roles to support the process and complete existing orders while they seek a buyer for the business and its assets.

Howard Smith, joint administrator and associate partner at KPMG, said: "J Rotherham has been delivering high quality stone masonry for more than four generations and has consistently invested in its manufacturing processes throughout its history.

"While rising cost pressures and challenging trading conditions have led to the difficult decision of appointing administrators, it remains highly regarded by its peers and customers.

"As such, we are actively discussing the future of the business with a number of interested parties and hope to secure a positive outcome that will maintain the business in the area."