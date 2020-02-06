A COUPLE of crazy otters have been caught on camera playing around in the River Foss.
The animals were filmed by staff at holiday apartments Stay Central York - and the otters can be heard yipping as they play around near the riverbank.
Staff say the pair were spotted on the south side of Rowntree Wharf, just outside the window of two of their apartments.
OTTER WATCH! (Turn up sound) Seen from our riverside apartments Cocoa Lily & Cocoa Isabella today #riverfoss #rowntreewharf #cocoasuites #naturewatch https://t.co/9FI82seqBq pic.twitter.com/oIxAh2vk4l— StayCentralYork (@StayCentralYork) February 5, 2020
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment