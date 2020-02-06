YORK’S tourism sector WON’T be affected by the coronavirus scare.

So believes former BBC boss Greg Dyke, who has just taken over as chair of Make It York.

Mr Dyke said the authorities had acted quickly to contain the virus - and pointed out that the city had been booming at the weekend for the ice festival.

“Yes, we’re all a bit scared of the unknown,” he admitted. “But I think this has been pretty well controlled. As long as there are no more incidents I think we will be fine. Brits don’t fall for this stuff (scaremongering).”

In his first public interview since taking over as Make It York’s new chair, the former BBC and FA boss said the reason he had taken on the job was because he loved York.

He was a student at the University of York in the 1970s. “They didn’t have to take me,” he said. “I didn’t have the right A-levels. But it changed my life.”

Another factor in his decision to take on the role was because he was getting fed up of being ‘semi-retired’. “I was bored!” he said.

Mr Dyke, who was Chancellor of the University of York from 2004 to 2015, admitted the city had changed hugely since his days as a student here in the 1970s.

Back then, as a mature student, he had been able to buy a small house off Haxby Road for £1,200. He recently went back to visit the street again. “And there was a house for sale for £240,000.”

There is no way that ordinary working people on a minimum wage can afford that, he says. It’s a particular problem in York, he admits, because many jobs in the tourism sector, on which the city relies so much, are poorly paid.

So one of his missions as Make It York chair will be to focus on attracting new businesses to the city. “It’s about bringing better paid jobs, really,” he said.

For that reason, while tourism will always be important for York, he says the city needs to do much more to market itself as a centre for business. And that means providing more office space.

The House of Lords moving here wouldn’t do any harm either, he admits. “I’d been in the Make It York job two hours, and somebody said ‘the House of Lords is moving to York’ and I thought ‘job done!’”

He admits he’s not sure how practicable such a move would be. But, as the BBC boss who oversaw the move of part of the corporation to Manchester, he’s in favour of devolving more of central government away from London to the regions. The York move would be radical, he admits. “But I like radical ideas.”

Mr Dyke, who lives in London, will only be spending a couple of days a month in York.

But the former FA chairman admits he hopes to be able to catch a few York City home games. He’s been following the club ever since his student says, when Barry Swallow was the club captain. “It would be great to see them back in the football league again!” he said.

Don’t miss our full interview with Greg Dyke in tomorrow’s newspaper.