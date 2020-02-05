A NEW gastro pub opens its doors to the public in York city centre tomorrow.

The Old House in Low Petergate opens to the public at 10am tomorrow (February 6) and thereafter from 10am-10pm daily with the bar area having a late licence until 2.30am on Friday and Saturdays.

The historic building has undergone an £80,000 refurbishment thanks to independently owned Hull-based restaurant chain Shoot the Bull.

Shoot the Bull director, Chris Harrison, said there is a new bar area with a canopy at the back of the building which can be accessed from Swinegate Court East on Swinegate or through the main restaurant itself.

Mr Harrison, who has previously worked as a chef at Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck restaurant, said: “We have tried to take the best from that environment and make it a more accessible experience.

“There’s less pretence, but it doesn’t mean the food has to suffer.

“We have also brought the building to life, it’s just full of character. The main expense has been revealing the character.”

As previously reported in The Press, The Wagyu Bar and Grill, which opened in Low Petergate in March last year, shut before Christmas.

The Wagyu Bar and Grill was run by the team from Warrendale Farm near Pocklington and before they took it on the building laid empty for about 15 months after the closure of the Strada restaurant.

Mr Harrison, said: “We currently have a successful and award-winning pub of the same name in an historic building in Hull and we are renowned for our Wagyu meat and ethically, locally sourced produce.

“Our food is a modern take on classics - for example our fish and chips, the chips and tripple fried and come with a sage pattie. Our pork belly is cooked for 36 hours until tender. Our steaks are Wagyu which are a very rare breed.”

Shoot the Bull employs 77 people and their will be between 15-20 new jobs at the York business.

The York restaurant currently has room for about 100 diners and includes a courtyard at the rear as well as a private dining room on the first floor.