THE room at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in York has now been cleaned and is open again.

A spokesman for StayCity York confirmed that, following clearance from Public Health England, a deep clean of the apartment where the two people diagnosed with the virus stayed has been carried out.

The two people taken ill – who are members of the same family – had been staying at the hotel next to York Barbican, when they became unwell and were taken to hospital last Wednesday night.

She said: "An environmental deep clean has now been completed by an outside company so the room is open again."

As previously reported, York company Bio Decon Group were contracted to decontaminate the room.

Andy McMillan, managing director of Bio Decon Group, said: “It’s important that we act quickly and help York as a city. We are on high alert and in constant contact with Public Health England in case any more cases occur.”

The York pair who contracted the virus - one of whom is a University of York student - were first seen by health officials on Wednesday last week. On Friday, it was confirmed they had become the first in the UK to test positive for coronavirus.

StayCity has said it had offered guests the chance to cancel bookings, offered them refunds and helped find alternative accommodation.