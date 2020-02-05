POLICE are appealing for witnesses after an elderly couple were burgled as the wife was in hospital, suffering from a stroke.

The incident happened near to Vernon House in the Vernon Close area of Bishopthorpe between 3pm and 10pm on Tuesday (February 4).

The suspects gained entry by using a garden implement to enter through a rear window whilst the 70 year-old homeowner was visiting his wife in hospital.

A £20,000 Rolex watch was stolen.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigating Officer from North Yorkshire Police, David Pegg, said: "This is a particularly horrific crime committed against an elderly couple, not least because the husband came home after visiting his wife in hospital, to discover they had been burgled.

"He was understandably distressed at the discovery, especially as his wife had only just been admitted to hospital earlier that day after having a stroke whilst he was in the middle of recovering from a heart attack himself.

"It’s our absolute priority to catch those responsible and we’re appealing to anyone with any information that could help our investigation to get in touch.

"In particular, we’d like to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time to contact us.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Pegg or email: David.Pegg@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200020324

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.