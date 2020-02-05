A 29-YEAR-OLD man has appeared in court accused of murdering a prisoner in HMP Full Sutton.

Paul Fitzgerald is charged with killing Richard Huckle in the top-security prison east of York on October 13 last year.

Huckle was 33 when he died and was serving 22 life sentences. They were imposed in 2016 at the Old Bailey after he admitted more than 70 sexual offences involving children.

Fitzgerald appeared at Beverley Magistrates Court via video-link from HMP Wakefield, where he is currently being held.

He wore a grey sweatshirt and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the one-minute hearing.

District judge Zoe Passfield told him: “Your case will be sent to the Sheffield Crown Court.

“Your first hearing there will be this Friday, 7 February.

“In the meantime, you will be remanded in custody.”