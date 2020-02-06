PLANS to install permanent anti-terror blocks in York city centre are due to take a step forward.

Councillors will be asked to put more than £2m towards the project - which will see sliding bollards put up at both ends of High Ousegate, the junctions between St Helen's Square and Coney Street and St Helen's Square and Davygate, and at the end of Church street where it meets St Sampson's Square.

Fixed bollards will also go up at the top of Jubbergate at Shambles market, between Finkle Street and Back Swinegate, and on the path between Coppergate and High Ousegate.

Six extra CCTV cameras are also going to be installed.

The annual cost of servicing and staffing the new measures is set to be £115,200.

And the measures mean vehicles will not be able to drive down Parliament Street, St Sampson’s Square, High Ousegate and Spurriergate, Coney Street, Davygate, St Sampson’s Square and Church Street during pedestrian hours - from 10.30am to 5pm.

Cllr Andy D'Agorne said residents' safety is the council's greatest concern, adding: "However small the risk of terror attacks may be, the safety of everyone in York is our highest priority.

"That is why we have acted upon police and counter-terrorism unit advice to ensure appropriate measures are in place to protect residents and visitors in the city centre.

“We are aware that permanent measures need to strike the correct balance between providing an appropriate level of security, whilst respecting York’s heritage and access for people with disabilities, which is why these measures include new provision for blue badge parking.”

There are plans to turn the loading bays on Piccadilly into disabled parking spaces.

The cost of the anti terror block scheme has already exceeded the budget - by £1m according to a council report.

The extra costs will be looked at as part of the budget process.

Officers will also work with Make It York to "ensure that their planning for the Christmas 2020 event is started early and considers the Shambles market access requirements", the report says.

It adds: "This report seeks to progress permanent measures which will be more aesthetically pleasing and more in keeping with the environment of York.

"Whilst there is no specific intelligence of such an attack on York, the national threat level is currently substantial."

Temporary anti terror blocks were installed at locations across the city centre over Christmas.

And the council is working with York Minster on future anti terror measures for the area.