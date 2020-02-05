A DRUG dealer caught in North Yorkshire with £4,750 worth of heroin and cocaine has been jailed.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed after the court case that Musiiwa Kanhukamwe was part of “county lines” organised crime. He lives in College Park, Peterborough, 130 miles away from where he was stopped near Harrogate at 2pm on January 4.
Stephen Welsh, prosecuting, said the 27-year-old had 152 separate wraps of heroin and 7.36g of the drug in a single package, as well as 32.3g of cocaine when police arrested him near Harrogate on January 4.
Kanhukamwe was jailed at York Crown Court for three years and eight months. He had a previous conviction for trafficking in Class A drugs.
For him,, Eddison Kingsley Flint said he had been pressurised into commiting the Harrogate crime and was full of remorse.
Detective Sergeant Marcus Dawson said North Yorkshire Police were determined to keep targeting county lines drug dealing.
“The swift justice and length of sentence handed out to Kanhukamwe is a clear demonstration of that commitment and the wider criminal justice system’s determination to rid our streets of drugs,” he said.
