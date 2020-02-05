A MAN who was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving following the death of a pedestrian on the A64 near York has been released under investigation by police.
North Yorkshire Police revealed yesterday that the 33-year-old man was from Hovingham, near Malton. A spokesman said that the force was not yet in a position to formally identify the 40-year-old man from Tadcaster who died in the collision.
"The investigation and the appeal for witnesses and information is ongoing, including any relevant dash-cam footage," he said, adding that anyone able to assist should phone 101 and ask for Adam Elliott, or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 12200019865.
The Press reported yesterday that the pedestrian was allegedly struck by three cars - a blue Nissan Juke, a blue Ford Fiesta and a white Vauxhall Viva -at shortly before 5am on Tuesday, near to the Fulford turn-off.
The road was closed in both directions between the A19 junction and the A1036 to enable emergency services to attend and for officers to conduct a thorough investigation of the scene.
The closure led to massive congestion in York as drivers sought an alternative route, with long tailbacks on roads including the A19 Fulford Road, Bishopthorpe Road and Tadcaster Road.
Comments are closed on this article.