A WEATHER warning has been issued for York and North Yorkshire at the weekend, when Storm Ciara is set to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the region.
The yellow warning by the Met Office, which runs from 6pm on Saturday until midnight on Sunday, says very strong winds may bring disruption.
Gusts of up to 50 mph are expected in York.
It says some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are expected, with coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities set to be affected by spray and/or large waves.
It says there is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close and a slight chance of power cuts, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs,” it added.
High pressure should bring sunshine to the region over the next couple of days before conditions start to deteriorate towards the weekend.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment