THE organisers of York Racecourse’s Antique Home & Vintage Fair are branching out with a new ‘boutique-sized’ antiques and vintage fair at Pocklington Arts Centre.
Lovers of antiques, collectibles, vintage and curios will soon be able to shop up to seven times a year at one of AntiqueFairYork’s family-friendly events.
Event manager, Kim Edwards, said: “We want to provide a new, Saturday shopping experience that, whilst small in size, will provide all the choice and value associated with what we do in York.”
“We are bringing together a hand-picked selection of specialist dealers. Our new fair is the perfect fit for the busy market town of Pocklington.”
The new fair is open to the public from 9.30am until 4pm this Saturday and will be returning to Pocklington Arts Centre on Saturday May 2, Saturday July 25 and Saturday October 24.
Adult entry is £1.50 with children under 16 free.
For more information, visit: AntiqueFairYork.com