A KNIFE-wielding woman who threatened to stab her neighbours and made a throat-slitting gesture to a prosecution witness has been jailed.

Laura Melissa Cowper, 35, ignored police instructions to stay in her Huntington house by grabbing the weapon and going out to confront her neighbours, said Susannah Proctor, prosecuting.

“I will .... stab the lot of you,” she said.

Arrested and given bail, she twice broke conditions to stay out of York and not contact prosecution witnesses.

On October 30, she made a throat-slitting gesture outside her home to a neighbour who had given a statement against her. On November 26, she crossed Foss Islands Road to tell the same neighbour “You are going to get it.”

Michael Greenhalgh, for Cowper, said she is now facing eviction from her home in Forge Close, Huntington.

Cowper pleaded guilty to affray, criminal damage to a car and two charges of witness intimidation.

“These offences strike at the root of justice. There must be a sentence of immediate custody,” Judge Simon Hickey told her.

He jailed her for 28 months.

For her, Michael Greenhalgh said she had drug problems and mental health problems including paranoia, and made allegations about the neighbours.

Ms Proctor told York Crown Court Cowper rang police on September 1 to say she was concerned about the neighbours outside her house.

The control room operator told her to stay in her home behind a locked front door.

She replied: “I’m going to get a knife. I swear I have had enough.”

Then she went out with the knife and waved it about until its blade flew off and hit a nearby car, denting its roof. The victim of the witness intimidation told police the September 1 incident had “petrified” her.

Mr Greenhalgh said Cowper had not actually used physical violence against anyone.

She had started taking drugs as a result of domestic abuse and her mental health had suffered.

On September 1, she had reached a low point.

Her then state of mind led to her making the “stupid” decision to go out of her house.

She knew she had to move out of the area.