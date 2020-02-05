WORK is underway on a £1.4 million development at York Business Park.

Leeds-based Evans Property Group is developing a new, three-unit industrial scheme on Great North Way. CBM Construction has been appointed, with the units due to be available in summer 2020.

Once completed, the three self-contained warehouse/industrial units, comprising 4,225 sq ft, 3,650 sq ft and 3,250 sq ft, will have features such as integral offices, fenced yard areas and parking.

Evans has been involved with York Business Park since the 1990s.

Richard Bean, senior asset manager for Evans Property Group, said: "We are delighted to confirm the construction of three new units at York Business Park, continuing our investment in the proven successful park. The excellent position of the units will satisfy increasing local demand for new industrial space of this quality within the York area."

Flanagan James has been appointed as agent on the properties.

Richard Flanagan, director, said: “York Business Park is a popular location which is home to many businesses. We are already experiencing a good level of enquiries for these units in the early marketing phase, and they are proving to be of interest to a range of businesses for a variety of uses. The industrial/warehouse market is performing strongly in York as a result of a shortage of supply of units of these sizes, and I expect that these new units will be let quickly once completed in the summer.”