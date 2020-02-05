YORK council plans to make £4m worth of spending cuts each year for the next four years - but will be investing heavily into social care, roadworks and green initiatives.

The latest budget proposals plan to save £16m over the next four years - with savings for this year coming from a reduction in funding for homelessness, customer services and community healthcare.

The council said this decision was due to government grants reducing by £52m over the last decade.

But it will be investing £4.5m over the next year into the social care to help fund the growing number of residents with complex care needs.

And it has prioritised £12m to help repair and improve highway networks, including £275,000 for a new pothole repair team, £500,000 to improve school buildings across the city and £9m to develop new initiatives to help reduce carbon emissions and tackle the climate emergency.

More than £1m will be spent on creating a new waste and street environment service, and £200k towards 'refreshing' the current transport plan.

And, as reported in The Press last month, council tax is set to increase by 3.99 per cent overall.

Meanwhile, the council has said its core outcomes for the next four years include a greener and cleaner city, a better start for children and young people as well as creating homes and a world-class infrastructure.

Leader of City of York Council, Keith Aspden, said: "Council's across the country are continuing to face unprecedented financial pressures. Nonetheless, we have worked hard to ensure that resident's priorities are reflected in this year's council, from protecting our frontline services to tackling climate emergency.

"These proposals, including a new neighbourhood street service, further funding to improve our roads and initiatives to tackle the climate emergency, correlate with views received from residents, business and communities."

Mr Aspden added that more than 800 people were consulted with spending priorities before the budget was confirmed.

Deputy Leader of York Council, Cllr Andy D'Agorne, said: "With a reduction in central funding and increasing demand on our services it is important we work with our partners to support the vulnerable, empower local communities and become a greener clearer city."

The budget is due to be voted on at the next council meeting on February 13.