Selby District Council has successfully brought a number of empty homes back into use.

They have done this as part of its wider work to create new homes for people across the district.

In 2019 a total of 36 empty homes were brought back into use, above the target of 15.

The council has achieved this result in a number of different ways – many of these homes were brought back into use due to the Empty Homes Officer working closely with Council Tax colleagues to support and advise the owners of empty properties.

Others were as a result of enforcement discussions and one through an Empty Homes Grant.

The properties are spread geographically throughout the district and include nine in Selby town and six in Tadcaster

Cllr Chris Pearson, said:“These results clearly demonstrate that we are following up on our promise from last year to work hard to maximise the use of homes that lay empty."