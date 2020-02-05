A MAN has been fined for buying alcohol for youngsters in Norton.

At 8.30pm on January 24, a 19-year-old man went into a shop on Commercial Street, Norton, and bought a pack of beer.

He then went straight outside and gave it to a group of children aged around 16.

Shop staff reported their concerns to the police, who attended.

Officers checked in-store CCTV and recognised the man involved.

He has been issued with a penalty notice for disorder (PND) for £90.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The law is very clear - it is illegal for an adult to buy or attempt to buy alcohol on behalf of someone under 18.

"If you do so, it is likely that the matter will be reported to the police, and you will be captured on CCTV.

"We're very grateful to those involved in bringing this incident to our attention so we could deal with it appropriately."