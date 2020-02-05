A VANDAL hairdresser jailed for 20 weeks should not have been sent to prison, the city's most senior judge and two magistrates said.

Jessica Dorothy Fearn, 25, spent 11 days behind bars before being released on bail pending appeal.

She has now won back both her permanent freedom and her driving licence.

She was jailed on January 9 for four charges of criminal damage by spraying washable paint on cars and a house and two of assaulting people by throwing water bombs and spraying paint out of a BMW onto them.

District judge Adrian Lower also disqualified her for a year and 10 weeks because she had used a car for her week-long vandalism campaign.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, sitting with two magistrates on the appeal at York Crown Court, said they were not "belittling" her offences.

"We think they do not cross the custodial threshold," he said.

They changed the 20-week sentence to an 18-month community order with 25 days' rehabilitative activities and restored her driving licence to her.

The original sentence was passed at York Magistrates Court after Fearn, of Forge Close, Huntington, admitted all offences.

For her, Tabitha Buck said she needed the car for her mobile hairdressing business and other everyday jobs.

She also had major caring commitments for a vulnerable family member.

"She is embarrassed by her behaviour," Ms Buck said about the offences.

They had been committed because she had been upset by comments made about her partner's death.

He was the second person close to her or in her family to die a drug-related death.

"She completely regrets the decision that she made to deal with the comments in that way," she said.

The appeal bench took into account the 11 days' behind bars when setting the new sentence.