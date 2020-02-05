ONE of York’s biggest employers has given £60 to each member of its 2000-strong staff to spend on local causes.

Aviva employees in the city will have a total of £120,000 to use to support projects this year through the Aviva Community Fund 2020.

As part of a unique approach to employee giving, Aviva is this year allocating an ‘employee wallet’ containing £60 to every single member of its 16,000 UK staff, including those in York, which will be split across each quarter of the programme.

With applications open until midnight, February 11, Aviva is calling on small charities and community interest groups with innovative ideas to submit their projects for funding.

They have teamed up with online fundraising platform, Crowdfunder, to give eligible causes the chance to learn crowdfunding skills and inspire support from Aviva employees and the public.

The Aviva Community Fund is focussed on helping good causes build the capabilities and skills to achieve long-term success and help them make a life-changing impact.

The launch follows a successful trial of the new fund programme, which was run with a select group of charities and employees. With positive results, the programme is now being rolled out nationwide.

Employee wallet funds will be donated directly to the causes that matter most to employees and added to funds raised externally on the Crowdfunder platform.

Those causes that meet their funding target, no matter how modest or bold, will be able to withdraw their funds and get to work on their projects.

Available to UK-based causes with an annual turnover under £1million, causes can apply at avivacommunityfund.co.uk for up to £50,000 funding for innovative, forward-thinking projects.

Since its launch in 2010, the fund has supported thousands of small charities and worthy causes including Harrogate School of English which received funding for their Tea and Talk initiative. The support enabled them to hire space and resources to teach English to Syrian refugees, in a friendly atmosphere over a cup of tea.

Jude Brooks, UK head of corporate social responsibility at Aviva, said: “We believe the small charities that make the most impact are the ones given the opportunity to innovate and test new ideas.

“That is why with our Aviva Community Fund programme, we are focusing not only on facilitating funding for small charities with genuinely forward-thinking ideas, but also sharing knowledge from Aviva’s people and building the capabilities of causes through training and coaching. Our ambition is to enable causes to become self-sustaining over the long term.”