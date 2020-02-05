A FORMER trapeze artist turned prize-winning architect will launch the search for York’s best buildings tomorrow night.

Annalie Riches, who spent three months working as a circus trapeze artist after training as an architect in Sheffield, won last year’s prestigious Stirling Prize for her estate of energy-efficient council homes in Goldsmith Street, Norwich.

She will officially launch this year’s York Design Awards at St Peter’s School this evening with a talk entitled ‘What have we learnt about housing?’

It’s a subject she knows something about. A founding director of London-based architects Mikhail Riches, her prize-winning housing development in Norwich is one of the biggest housing estates anywhere in the UK built to ultra energy-efficient Passivhaus standards.

Another of her projects involved providing 200,000 new homes between Oxford and Cambridge.

Welcoming her as guest speaker for the launch of this year’s York Design Awards, newly appointed design awards chair Ann Reid said: “We’re delighted that we are attraction such high-level speakers.

“I’m sure Annalie Riches will inspire the city’s property professionals.”

Each year, the York Design Awards seek to celebrate the very best in architecture, building design and conservation.

The aim is to drive up the quality of new buildings and of conservation work in the city - ensuring that the architects, designers and conservationists of today leave a legacy that will stand the test of time the way some of York’s great buildings of the past have done.

Previous design awards winners have included projects as varied as the restoration of York Minster’s Great East Window, the Little Knavesmire sports pavilion, the Chocolate Works care village, the restored York Theatre Royal - and the Hiscox Building in Peasholme Green.

Each year, entries are invited in several categories, including large and small residential, large and small commercial developments, and conservation and restoration.

A panel of independent judges consisting of top architects from across the UK then visits York for two days, visiting every entry before choosing the winners.

Separate awards are also voted for by readers of The Press and by young people in the city. Last year Jake’s Treehouse, built at Robert Wilkinson Primary school in memory of Jake Smith,who died in December 2016 aged just four, won the first-ever Young People’s Award.

Entry for this year’s awards officially opens this evening. “We hope to see as many projects as possible being entered,” said Mrs Reid.

The launch event, at St Peter’s School from 6-9pm tomorrow evening, is free and open to the public. To book a last-minute place email inspire@yorkdesignawards.org