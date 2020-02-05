As a member of both the Theatre Royal and Grand Opera House I am delighted that the GOH has had the foresight to take on Berwick Kaler and his trusted cast, together with the premier pantomime production company in the country (Berwick’s back in the panto - oh yes he is!, January 31).
We can look forward once again to an original but very traditional pantomime, and not just a procession of soap and reality stars in somewhat tired productions.
It is always lovely that Mr Kaler takes the time at the end of the performance to read out letters from some of the public who are attending. It certainly thrilled my mother when birthday greetings were read out for her. It makes the audience part of the performance and gives the cast time to change for the final walk-down. Cannot wait to book.
Janis Wright,
Celtic Close, York
Highway robbery at the ticket office
In the topsy-turvy world of pantomime, let us hope the hero in Berwick’s new Panto ‘Dick Turpin Rides Again’ (The Press, January 31) puts an end to highway robbery at the ticket office.
David Farnsworth,
Old Orchard, Haxby