As a member of both the Theatre Royal and Grand Opera House I am delighted that the GOH has had the foresight to take on Berwick Kaler and his trusted cast, together with the premier pantomime production company in the country (Berwick’s back in the panto - oh yes he is!, January 31).

We can look forward once again to an original but very traditional pantomime, and not just a procession of soap and reality stars in somewhat tired productions.