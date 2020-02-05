In his letter to the Press (New car park will not lead to greater pollution, February 1), green councillor and Executive Member for Transport Andy D’Agorne tried to make a case for building a multi story car park in the centre of York.
I wonder how many of the people who voted for him and his party would endorse this proposal. The same applies to all those people who voted LibDem.
Perhaps the design could be a timber-framed mock Tudor affair, to help give the tourist a more authentic experience.
Trevor Scott,
Boroughbridge Road, York