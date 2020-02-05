Andrea Leadsom last year gave approval for the largest gas power station in Europe to be built at Drax.
The UK has approved some 18GW of gas power in total, three times their own forecast of what is needed to 2035.
To burn gas to provide electricity and continue heating the planet way beyond the safe limit is an act of climate change denial and ignorant stupidity.
There are many exciting power storage and renewable options being developed and this is a return to the worst excesses of the past.
Domestic gas in homes is a valid use, but inefficiently burning the stuff to turn turbines to convert to electricity is just plain stupid. I suspect Drax has been told fracking will be back on the agenda.
Already some in the industry are making false claims they can predict and thus avoid earthquakes, the reason for the moratorium, or temporary ban.
The deniers in Government are willing to put our children and grandchildren to the sword. There is a legal challenge to Drax which I hope wins.
Chris Clayton,
Hempland Drive, York
