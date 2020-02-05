ONE of the nation's favourite chocolate bars which are produced in York now has a new twist.

Nestlé’s factory in York is launching Aero Caramel which will go on sale over the next few weeks as a 100g sharing bar.

The caramel-flavoured milk chocolate is made with cocoa responsibly sourced under the Nestlé Cocoa Plan.

It is another reinvention of the classic bubbly confectionery which was first launched in 1935 as a peppermint-flavoured chocolate bar, followed by the milk chocolate format in the 1970s.

Aero Bubbles were introduced in 2005 and last year Nestlé introduced Aero Bliss, a new premium version of Aero which comes as indulgent boxed chocolates for sharing.

Aero Caramel is being made at the Haxby Road site in York, which also produces KitKat, Milkybar and Polo as well as milk and peppermint Aero and Aero Bubbles.

Amy Kendall, assistant brand manager for Aero, said: “Aero is renowned for its unique combination of chocolate and bubbles that melt effortlessly in your mouth, giving you a little uplifting moment.

"The science and technology behind Aero made it unique from the start – but we continually look for new ways to innovate and delight fans. We believe that Aero Caramel is a delicious new addition to the Aero family, and we hope it will soon become another firm favourite.”

The bar will be available in Asda, Co-op, Morrisons and Tesco stores, as well as wholesalers and the convenience channel.

Nestlé is the world’s largest food and beverage company, with more than 2,000 brands ranging from global icons to local favourites, sold in 191 countries around the world.