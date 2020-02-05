With regards to the new proposed law to ensure that terrorist offenders will serve a minimum of three quarters of their sentence following the recent Streatham attack, I notice that once again do-gooders are trying to thwart the government (who are incidentally trying to do the best for the country on this issue).

These do-gooders apparently state that it is against the law to implement this measure. Well here is some news - it is illegal to carry a knife with the sole intention of killing somebody! That is a crime: a crime against humanity. I wonder just what your thoughts would be if it was your son or daughter that was killed in this manner?