YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell has called on the Government to 'get a grip' after it emerged last night that the York student with coronavirus spent a night in his apartment.

Ms Maskell said last night - through a Point of Order in the House of Commons - that the information previously provided to the public about the people infected with coronavirus in York had been incorrect.

"The student did access student accommodation—Vita Student accommodation—despite our being told they had not," she said.

"There is confusion over how information is being gathered and shared, which could have a serious impact on public confidence in how the coronavirus is being managed.

"The Government need to get a grip as we may be in the early stages of the management of this infection."

She asked whether the Health Secretary intended to make a further statement to the House, in particular addressing the management of communications surrounding coronavirus, in the light of the latest developments.

The MP said today she had stressed it was absolutely vital for public confidence and for protecting the public from risk that communications were accurate and was grateful to the university for updating the public at the earliest opportunity.

She said she was due to meet with the Minister again shortly, together with Public Health Officials and would be grateful for feedback from agencies and the public in York over any issue that they had experienced, particularly their concern over communication of this illness.